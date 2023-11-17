Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday November 20, we play highlights from a great week on the station.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Stranger Things exec producer and director Shawn Levy about collaborating with Peaky Blinders’ scribe Steven Night on new Netflix miniseries All the Light We Cannot See.

From the Birmingham Film & TV Market, we also heard from award winning actor and director Adrian Lester; Louise Sutton, executive producer at BBC Studios-owned House North; Channel 5 and Paramount+ commissioning editor Paul Testar; ITV assistant commissioner for drama & comedy Callum Judgitz; and Paramount Television International Studios development exec Ryan Paige.

Finally, Fiction Factory founder Ed Thomas and S4C head of drama Gwenllian Gravelle discussed new Welsh-language dark comedy-drama Pren ar y Bryn/Tree on a Hill and why they’re moving on from noir.

