Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday November 13, we play highlights from a great week on the station.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Marge Dean, head of Skybound Animation Studio, about the return of Robert Kirkman Amazon Prime Video adult superhero series Invincible and how animation has evolved during her storied career.

We also heard from from Lucas Green, chief content officer for operations at Banijay, about the UK return of Big Bother and expansion of Deal or No Deal, and Sara DeWitt, senior VP and general manager of PBS Kids, about reaching young audiences via YouTube and gaming.

Meanwhile, NRK head of international financing Hans-Jørgen Osnes discussed the launch of European public broadcaster partnership New8, and Eccho Rights co-founder Nicola Söderlund talked about his new company The Pleasure Project.

Finally, Nicola De Angelis, co-CEO and head of development and international coproductions at Fabula Pictures, reflected on the Federation Studios-owned prodco’s latest shows and why he believes an apparent pause in production is merely the calm before the storm.

