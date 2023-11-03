Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday November 6, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, from the recent MIA international audiovisual market in Rome, we heard from Sara Bernstein, president of Imagine Documentaries, about the latest developments at Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s factual outfit and the way the market is changed after she left HBO five years ago.

From Mipcom, we heard from Herbert L Kloiber, founder and CEO of Night Train Media, about the Munich-headquartered copro and co-financing specialist’s roadmap and how it has adapted to the rapidly shifting landscape since launch.

Meanwhile, Amir Jirbandey, head of growth and marketing at Papercup, spoke about how the UK-based AI dubbing start-up is working with the likes of Fremantle and Jamie Oliver to translate their content for local audiences.

Finally, Bilal Baig, creator, exec producer, showrunner and star of Sort Of, discussed bringing the CBC/Max comedy-drama to an end after three seasons and how they feel representation within the TV industry has evolved since the series began.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.