Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday October 30, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

This week on C21FM, we heard from bestselling author Michael Connelly, creator of iconic detective Harry Bosch and exec producer of the Prime Video series based on the character, about the show’s seventh season, his relationship with Amazon and concerns about artificial intelligence.

We also heard from Dean Devlin, CEO and chairman of Los Angeles-based Electric Entertainment, about the sci-fi veteran’s latest crop of shows, FAST channels, working with Roland Emmerich and AI.

Meanwhile, Michael Frenschkowski, head of features and special projects at Terra Mater Studios, discussed the Red Bull-owned premium factual producer’s move into series, with a reimagining of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ Tarzan and more.

Finally, Lineup Industries cofounder Julian Curtis spoke about the Amsterdam-based independent distributor’s latest slate and his key takeaways from Mipcom in Cannes last week.

