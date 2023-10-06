Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday October 9, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from from Gretchen Palek, head of alternative at Blumhouse TV, about the celebrated horror maker’s partnership with ITV Studios’ Plimsoll Productions on a new natural history series and other projects she’s working on.

We also heard from Poppy Mason-Watts, chief growth and impact officer at WaterBear Network – the environmental-focused streamer spun out of Dutch factual producer and distributor Off the Fence – about the changing natural history landscape.

Meanwhile, Stephen Dunleavy, CEO and exec producer of Humble Bee Films, talked about the Bristol-based natural history maker’s new series Secret World of Sound with David Attenborough, and the challenges facing the genre.

Finally, action director Larnell Stovall discussed working on new John Wick prequel series The Continental, which debuted recently on Peacock in the US and Amazon Prime Video around the world.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.