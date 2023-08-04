Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday August 7, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Fremantle global sustainability manager Katy Tallon about the company’s ambitions to become carbon-neutral by 2030 and the challenges facing the global TV industry on this front.

We also heard from ITV director of social purpose Susie Braun about the UK broadcaster’s efforts to make a positive environmental impact and incorporate sustainability in programmes like Love Island.

Meanwhile, Lyle Bettson-Barker, senior VP of Australia and New Zealand at Banijay Rights, talked about market trends down under, the challenges facing the local economy, and the interrupted supply of US scripted shows.

Finally, former CBS News president Susan Zirinsky, now in the same role atop the US news outlet’s premium doc offshoot See It Now Studios, discussed the fledgling prodco’s content strategy, working with internal Paramount Global partners and others beyond.

