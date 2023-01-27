Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday January 30, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, from C21’s inaugural Content Americas in Miami, we heard from Propagate Content co-CEO Ben Silverman about the trends he sees shaping the Latin American and US Hispanic markets and how his company is looking to build on credits including Mexican drama Rebelde and Latino music competition format La Firma for Netflix, plus horror-comedy Pinches Momias for new TelevisaUnivision streamer ViX+.

Meanwhile, recently promoted ViX executive VP and chief content officer Rodrigo Mazón discussed the priorities of his new role, the challenges facing the Latin American region and opportunities for overseas players looking to work with the streamer.

Elsewhere, NBCUniversal International Formats senior VP of format sales and production Ana Langenberg explained how the company is aiming to strike more scripted format deals following a Mexican version of its US sitcom Superstore for TV Azteca, a coproduction with local producer Dopamine.

We also heard from Domingo Corral, director of original programming at Movistar Plus+, the Telefónica-owned Spanish pay TV platform that made a major push into original programming with series including La Peste, Hiero and Gigantes, about the changes taking place in Spanish-language programming and the challenges of a toughening economic environment.

Omdia senior director Maria Rua Aguete presented the UK research company’s most recent findings at Content Americas and spoke about how revenues from subscription and ad-supported streaming in Latin America are projected to continue growing, with Brazil leading the way in the FAST channels space – one flourishing partly thanks to a revival of classic telenovelas.

Finally, RMVistar president Rose Marie Vega talked about bringing Argentinian telenovela La chica que limpia to Fox in the US as The Cleaning Lady and her search for partners for a new project about Dominican merengue superstar Milly Quezada.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.