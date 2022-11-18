Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday November 21, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Thomas Dey, CEO of M&A advisor ACF Investment Bank, about helping Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment raise US$125m in funding, and the sale of The Lord of the Rings trilogy to Sweden’s Embracer Group for even more.

We also heard from LC Crowley, co-founder and CEO of Trioscope, about his long-term vision for the US-based hybrid animation prodco.

Meanwhile, former Channel 4 deputy director of programmes and head of popular factual Kelly Webb-Lamb discussed her new unscripted UK indie Mothership Productions, in which BBC Stu-dios recently took a stake.

Finally, Anthony Leo and Andrew Rosen, co-presidents at Aircraft Pictures, laid out the Toronto-based production company’s growth plans following its acquisition by Corus Entertainment ear-lier this year.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast, which can be downloaded by CLICKING HERE from 10am.