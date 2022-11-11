Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday November 14, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

This week on C21FM, we heard from Sir Ian Rankin and Viaplay Group chief content officer Filippa Wallestam about their new adaptation of the author’s bestselling Rebus detective novels, marking the Nordic streamer’s inaugural UK original.

We also heard from writer Quoc Dang Tran and director Oded Ruskin about new Hulu Japan/France Télévisions drama Drops of God, based on an acclaimed manga collection of the same name.

Meanwhile, Antenna Studios CEO Michael Iskas talked about how Greece is becoming a new hotbed for original drama production and how he’s looking to take this out to the international market.

Finally, former Netflix head of global originals Erik Barmack discussed the growth of his own production company, Wild Sheep Studios, and why he believes coproduction opportunities are only set to increase in coming years.

