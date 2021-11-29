Tune in to hear Rose d’Or Awards chair Mark Rowland discuss tonight’s ceremony

Today we hear from Rose d’Or Awards chairman Mark Rowland about the 2021 ceremony, the 60th anniversary of the prestigious celebration of the international TV industry, taking place later today.

The 60th edition of the Rose d’Or Awards, Europe’s gold standard for excellence and achievement in programme making, takes place later today as a hybrid virtual ceremony and in-person celebration in London.

Selected from more than 750 entries across 12 categories, the shortlist of nominations was voted for by a jury of 150 broadcast executives and leading producers from across the international television industry.

Talent from hit series ITV’s Vera, Netflix’s Lupin and Channel 4’s We Are Lady Parts are among those who will be recognised at the 60th anniversary event streamed on rosedor.com at 19.30 this evening.

Rose d’Or Awards chairman Mark Rowland spoke to Jonathan Webdale about the challenges of bringing this year’s proceedings together on the eve of C21’s Content London, the breadth of entrees represented, and the way the debate around inclusivity and the influence of streamers is shaping both the ceremony and industry it represents.

