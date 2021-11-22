Tune in to hear from Jennifer Kawaja about Sienna Films’ drama slate

Today we hear from Jennifer Kawaja, president of scripted content at Sienna Films and its parent company, Montreal-based Sphere Media, about the Toronto-based producer’s growing drama slate.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Over the past five years, Sienna Films has significantly ramped up its scripted output, starting with the detective drama Cardinal, which aired on Bell Media’s CTV for four seasons, and the international coproduction Ransom.

More recently, the company has produced several shows for Canadian public broadcaster CBC, including the Indigenous drama Trickster, as well as the upcoming drama series The Porter for CBC and BET+ in the US.

In October, Sienna’s latest project, Sort Of, a half-hour sitcom following a non-binary, Pakistani-Canadian millennial whose life is in transition, premiered on CBC. In the US, it debuted on HBO Max in November.

President of scripted content Jennifer Kawaja spoke to Jordan Pinto about the creation and launch of Sort Of, how Sienna is set up to capitalise on new opportunities in the scripted marketplace and other shows it has in the works.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.