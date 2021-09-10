Tune in to the C21FM Weekly Review Show

In the C21FM Weekly Review Show, which this week runs from 10am today to 10am on Monday September 13, we play highlights from a great week on the station. Tune in for a mix of music, news and interviews that put the global content business in perspective.

Tune in to C21FM

This week on C21FM, we heard from former Discovery commissioner Mark Procter about the challenges of launching and running indie Big Little Fish amid the pandemic and the trends in factual he’s hoping to take advantage of on the other side.

We also heard from Leena Minifie, CEO at Vancouver-based Stories First Productions, about how things have changed over the past 18 months for Indigenous-owned companies such as hers in Canada.

The C21FM Weekly Review Show also includes a chat with Johnny Webb, CEO of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s new production company HiddenLight, launched together with producer Sam Branson and with series already in the bag for Apple TV+, YouTube and others.

Rounding out the week’s C21FM highlights is an interview with Gabor Krigler, who left HBO Europe to found Hungarian prodco Joyrider in 2019, about his strategy to expand the company.

All of this, together with a mix of music to keep you sane.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day

Highlights from the Weekly Review Show are also available as a C21Podcast