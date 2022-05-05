Tune in to C21FM today to hear from Narinder Minhas of Cardiff Productions

Today we hear from Narinder Minhas, the recently appointed CEO of Cardiff Productions, to discuss the recent reshuffle at the Wales-based indie, the pros and cons of working during the pandemic and the proposed privatisation of Channel 4.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Wales-based indie Cardiff Productions, producer of shows such as the BBC’s Tan France: Beauty & the Bleach, changed the structure of its senior management team towards the end of April, with co-founder and co-MD Narinder Minhas becoming CEO of the company.

In addition, Minhas’ fellow co-founder Pat Younge moved from co-MD to non-executive director. Under his new remit, Younge will concentrate on company strategy and developing his growing portfolio of external commitments, the company said.

Launched in 2020 with a focus on factual programming, Cardiff Productions now has scripted ambitions and is part of Channel 4’s Indie Accelerator scheme. Minhas spoke to Clive Whittingham about Younge’s new role at the indie, the pros and cons of the pandemic and what the privatisation of Channel 4 could mean for Cardiff and other indies like it.

The two also discuss Cardiff Productions’ push into scripted as well as the different kinds of representation that need to be addressed for the industry to improve as a place where truly diverse production companies can thrive.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.