Tune in to C21FM today to hear from Coconuts Media founder Byron Perry

Today we hear from Byron Perry, founder and CEO of South-East Asian digital content company Coconuts Media, about plans for its growing production business, which is behind shows including Netflix marijuana-themed docuseries Highland.

Coconuts TV is the Thailand- and Singapore-based production arm of South-East Asian digital publisher Coconuts Media, founded and run by CEO Byron Perry, who has exec produced shows in the region for the likes of Discovery, MTV and Malaysian streamer iflix.

The latter’s marijuana-themed docuseries Highland was picked up by Netflix and Perry is pushing ahead with plans to further expand the company’s slate of premium documentaries with a new true crime series in the works. He spoke to Ruth Lawes about these moves and working with private equity to fund programming.

