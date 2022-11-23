The Apartment’s Lorenzo Mieli on benefit of risk and danger of over-production

Today we hear from Lorenzo Mieli, CEO of Fremantle-owned Italian prodco The Apartment, about the virtues of risk-taking, the importance of development and why too much production creates an unstable ecosystem.

Lorenzo Mieli became part of the Fremantle management team in 2015 when the company acquired Italian production company Wildside, which he co-founded with Lorenzo Mario Gianani six years earlier.

While Gianani went on to lead Wildside, Mieli established a new production label within Fremantle called The Apartment three years ago, taking with him series including My Brilliant Friend and developing a host of new film and TV projects such as new Timothy Charlmagne movie Bones & All, Supersex for Netflix, Benito Mussolini drama M: Son of the Century for Sky and Ferrari for Apple TV+.

Mieli spoke to Michael Pickard about these projects, the virtues of risk-taking, the importance of development and why too much production creates an unstable ecosystem.

