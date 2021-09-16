Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Please wait...
Today we hear from the Ukrainian Motion Picture Association’s Anna Volkova, Forecast Pictures’ Jean Charles Levy, 1+1 Rental’s Yuriy Kalynovskyi and Radioaktivefilm’s Jane Yatsuta about the opportunities for filming in Ukraine, as part of C21’s Content Ukraine On Demand.

Content Ukraine On Demand – the virtual version of C21’s latest international TV conference – got underway last week featuring a range of keynote speakers, panel discussions, case studies and exclusive digital premieres.

Leading Ukrainian and international media executives discussed how the country’s television market is evolving and its ambition of competing on the global stage.

The Ukrainian Motion Picture Association’s international relations executive officer Anna Volkova, Forecast Pictures president Jean Charles Levy, 1+1 Rental head Yuriy Kalynovskyi and Radioaktivefilm co-owner Jane Yatsuta spoke to Clive Whittingham about the key benefits of bringing productions to Ukraine, coproduction partnerships, tax incentives, its unique locations, infrastructure, production services and cost-effective business models.

