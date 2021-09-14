Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from FILM.UA Group's Kateryna Vyshnevska, Eccho Rights' Nicola Söderlund, Media Group Ukraine's Iryna Chernyak and APC Studios' Antoine Derroja as part of C21's Content Ukraine On Demand.

Content Ukraine On Demand – the virtual version of C21’s latest international TV conference – got underway last week featuring a range of keynote speakers, panel discussions, case studies and exclusive digital premieres.

Leading Ukrainian media executives discussed how the country’s television market is evolving and its ambition of competing on the global stage.

FILM.UA Group head of development and coproductions Kateryna Vyshnevska, Eccho Rights managing partner Nicola Söderlund, Media Group Ukraine head of TV content sales Iryna Chernyak and APC Studios head of development Antoine Derroja spoke to Ed Waller.

The panel discussed how Ukraine is developing new coproduction and distribution models, why the country is of interest to other key international territories and its ability to adapt to opportunities being created.

