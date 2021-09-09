Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Please wait...
Today we hear from Gabor Krigler, who left HBO Europe to found Hungarian prodco Joyrider in 2019, about his strategy to expand the company.

Gabor Krigler

The increased acceptance of non-English-language content is giving the production sector in European countries including Hungary a boost.

Gabor Krigler, writer and producer at Hungary’s Joyrider Productions, spoke to Oli Hammett about how his company dealt with the production freeze and reveals its plans for expansion outside of Hungary now things are getting back to normal.

C21 Reporters
C21 reporter 09-09-2021 ©C21Media
