Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Johnny Webb, CEO of Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s new production company HiddenLight, launched together with producer Sam Branson and with series already in the bag for Apple TV+, YouTube and others.

Hillary Clinton, her daughter Chelsea and producer Sam Branson teamed up at the end of last year to launch HiddenLight Productions, a new premium content maker with former Virgin Media TV chief Johnny Webb on board as CEO and ex-MGM, Revolt Media and NBCUniversal global president Roma Khanna as executive chair.

The former US secretary of state’s new company arrived on the scene with a straight-to-series commission from US tech giant Apple and already has a number of others in the bag. She and Chelsea are due to speak as part of the Royal Television Society’s Cambridge convention later this month.

Johnny Webb, who previously helmed Branson’s Sundog Pictures, spoke to Clive Whittingham ahead of the event about the company’s aims and its latest show, If I Could Tell You Just One Thing, which debuts on YouTube this week.

