Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Leena Minifie, CEO at Vancouver-based Stories First Productions, about how things have changed over the past 18 months for Indigenous-owned companies such as hers in Canada.

Stories First is a Vancouver-based full-service production company and creative consultancy with a focus on social change, set up by CEO Leena Minifie (Gitxaala/British) in 2008 after she spent time in the digital sector and as a journalist working in Aboriginal news and current affairs.

Looking to engage and inform aboriginal and non-Aboriginal audiences, the indie recently optioned Joshua Whitehead’s award-winning ‘Indigiqueer’ novel Jonny Appleseed for the screen, with a four-part miniseries in the works looking to emulate recent hits in the UK such as It’s a Sin and Fleabag.

Championing bravery, defiance and love, it tells the coming-of-age story of an Indigenous queer youth who transitions from life on a reservation to the bustling city.

Minifie, whose credits include Indian Horse, The Grizzlies Movie, Monkey Beach, America Divided and BC – A History, spoke to C21FM about the reaction from buyers to the project as well as the importance of storytelling sovereignty for Indigenous writers and producers.

Minifie also discusses the continued vitality of Indigenous broadcasters despite competition from more mainstream players in the stories they have traditionally told as well as the soaring audience demand for diverse programming from across different cultures.

