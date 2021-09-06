Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from former Discovery commissioner Mark Procter about the challenges of launching and running indie Big Little Fish amid the pandemic and the trends in factual he’s hoping to take advantage of on the other side.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Mark Procter and Steve Jones, who previously worked together at US factual giant Discovery, launched UK independent producer Big Little Fish at the end of 2019, just a few months before the global Covid-19 pandemic struck.

Procter was formerly an exec producer and commissioning editor at Discovery Networks from 2010 to 2017, where he brokered deals for international productions of formats including Say Yes to the Dress, The Great Bake Off and Don’t Tell the Bride.

He spoke to Clive Whittingham about securing Big Little Fish’s first commission during lockdown, taking part in UK-based independent producers’ training scheme Indielab and the impact Discovery+ has made on the market.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.