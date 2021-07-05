Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from a quintet of leading Australian television execs about the state of the nation’s broadcast, streaming, production and distribution sectors as part of C21’s Content Australia On Demand, and John McVay, CEO of UK producers trade body Pact, on its 30th anniversary and government plans to sell Channel 4.

C21’s Content Australia On Demand got underway last week with a series of panel discussions and one-on-one interviews exploring how the nation’s television business is evolving in a period of unprecedented change.

The virtual conference explores what Australia has to offer the global business, including the boom in international production, coproduction opportunities, evolving First Nations drama, innovative shortform content and much more.

In the opening session, a quintet of senior execs from across Australia’s screen industry assessed the impact of changes to tax incentives, the boom in offshore-financed production and growing collaboration between local content creators and overseas players.

ABC director entertainment and specialist Michael Carrington, Every Cloud Productions co-founder and CEO Fiona Eagger, Screen Producers Australia CEO Matthew Deaner, Film Art Media producer Sue Maslin and Screen Australia head of content Sally Caplan spoke to Don Groves.

UK independent producers trade body Pact has played an integral role in helping transform the nation’s production sector from a cottage industry into a multi-million-dollar global powerhouse.

The organisation celebrates its 30th anniversary today, having lobbied successive governments to introduce a legal framework envied around the world, allowing UK indies to retain rights to their programmes, exploit them on the global stage and maximise their values.

CEO John McVay spoke to Jonathan Webdale about these achievements and other key topics, such as the challenges producers face as a result of the pandemic, government proposals to sell of public broadcaster Channel 4 and EU plans to limit the amount of British programming on European TV screens.

