Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Reshet 13’s chief creative officer Ami Glam about the Israeli commercial broadcaster’s new originals strategy and approach to international partnerships.

Israeli commercial broadcaster Reshet 13 established international arm 13Global at the beginning of this year, signalling the start of a strategy to develop original content involving new business models and approaches to collaboration embracing the streaming age.

According to Reshet 13 chief creative officer Ami Glam, the past year has given him and his team the opportunity to hone this approach, as well as repair the channel’s fortunes following its merger with compatriot Channel Ten and, of course, the disruption caused by Covid-19.

Through 13Global, which is also headed by Glam, the mission is to develop and create content that will cater to domestic audiences but also sell internationally, with titles like Blackspace, picked up by Netflix, leading the charge.

Glam spoke to Gün Akyuz about these moves as well as Reshet 13’s unscripted success with formats including Find Me Somebody to Love, Big Brother, Survivor and X Factor.

