Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Federation Entertainment co-founders Pascal Breton and Lionel Uzan about the French producer-distributor’s recent US$59m investment and plans for expansion, and from Carlene Tan, WarnerMedia Kids Asia Pacific’s director of original production and development, about her programming.

French producer-distributor Federation Entertainment is known for hit series including Marseille, The Bureau and Find Me in Paris. The company recently secured a €50m (US$59m) investment from private equity firm Montefiore that it will use to grow its pipeline of programming and expand into new territories, including the UK, Germany and Scandinavia.

Federation co-founders Pascal Breton, group CEO, and Lionel Uzan, group chairman, speak to Ruth Lawes about these developments and their views on European Union plans to limit the amount of UK content on continental TV screens, as well as the industry’s recent spate of mergers and acquisitions, including that of French broadcasters TF1 and M6.

Based in Singapore, Carlene Tan oversees WarnerMedia’s slate of Asia Pacific originals for kids and is also responsible for identifying new IP for its children’s networks Cartoon Network, Boomerang and Pogo.

She speaks to Nico Franks about why slapstick and physical comedy is key to her original programming ambitions as well as her efforts to challenge stereotypes in animation, and why it’s harder than people might think. She also talks about the US media giant’s push into original production and development in Asia Pacific.

