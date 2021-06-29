Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from South Pacific Pictures CEO Kelly Martin and MD Andrew Szusterman about how the New Zealand media landscape is poised for a shake-up, while Banijay global head of content development James Townley discusses new entertainment format Domino Challenge and the issues facing unscripted TV.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

South Pacific Pictures is the biggest production company in New Zealand, where a new government-funded public video streaming platform is up for consideration to take on the mighty international streaming giants.

Kelly Martin, South Pacific’s CEO, and Andrew Szusterman, its MD, spoke to Nico Franks at their offices in Auckland about exporting their content internationally and the future of the Kiwi screen sector.

They also talked about why their hit murder-mystery series The Brokenwood Mysteries is paving the way for a more international funding model for local content in New Zealand.

James Townley is the global head of content development at Banijay, a role he took on following the European production giant’s acquisition of Endemol Shine last year.

He spoke with Ruth Lawes about the challenges of a merger taking place amid a global pandemic, how the proliferation of streamers has changed the market and what’s next for unscripted IP.

He also discussed Domino Challenges, a new entertainment format formerly known as Domino Effect, for which the company is lining up a string of further broadcast deals following its debut in France on M6 last week.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com.