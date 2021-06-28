Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Arte France director of fiction Olivier Wotling about how the Franco-German cultural channel is looking to bolster its international scripted ambitions with coproduction partnerships and the boost streamers have delivered to hit series No Man’s Land and Inhuman Resources.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Arte France’s director of fiction Olivier Wotling has plenty of reasons to be upbeat about his department’s original drama output.

As well as attracting record viewing levels over the past year, the Franco-German cultural channel’s distinctive scripted voice is gaining a reputation for prestigious projects in the international coproduction space.

Arte has been an established copro partner for some time, with series such as Franco-Spanish production Hierro and partnerships with the likes of Movistar+, Portocabo and Atlantique Productions.

Recently, however, more of its copro successes have been French-led or have had a significant French component, like last year’s hit action-thriller series No Man’s Land, given a significant boost by distribution also on Hulu, while six-part thriller Dérapages (Inhuman Resources), starring former footballer Eric Cantona, has been its biggest hit so far – again benefiting from the oxygen of playing out on Netflix globally.

Wotling spoke to Gün Akyuz about Arte France’s international scripted ambitions, coproduction partnerships, the growing influence of streamers and why reaching audiences on the right platforms is becoming as important as the programming itself.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com.