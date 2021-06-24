Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Dean Devlin, CEO and founder of LA prodco Electric Entertainment, about the company’s focus on AVoD, and from Jane Rimer, senior VP of Banijay Canada, about the impact of streamers in the country.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Dean Devlin’s Electric Entertainment made over 50 hours of content last year in the midst of the pandemic, and has secured deals for its new shows on Amazon-backed AVoD platform IMDb TV.

He spoke to Oli Hammett about the future of AVoD platforms in general and how his company’s own streaming service works as a marketing tool.

Jane Rimer is senior VP of Banijay Canada. He spoke to Oli Hammett about the vast amount of content coming out of the country, the impact of streamers there and the dual nature of the market, with both English- and French-language content.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com. You can download the audio from the C21 Podcast by CLICKING HERE.