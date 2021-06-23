Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from WandaVision director Matt Shakman about helming the first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series for Disney+, while director Deborah Riley Draper and Trailblazer Studios’ Ashleigh Di Tonto discuss OWN documentary The Legacy of Black Wall Street.

With credits including Mad Men and Game of Thrones, director Matt Shakman was entrusted with helming Marvel Studio’s first television entry into its Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Debuting on Disney+ earlier this year, WandaVision picked up the story of characters Wanda and Vision in the wake of Avengers: Endgame, in a series that played with genre conventions, paid homage to classic comedies and still found room to include Marvel’s trademark action set-pieces.

Speaking ahead of his appearance at the BANFF World Media Festival this week, Shakman spoke to Michael Pickard about how he was involved in developing the series, working with stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany and how the rise of streaming is changing the creative landscape.

The Legacy of Black Wall Street is a two-part special released earlier this month in the US through OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network, telling the story of the rise of Oklahoma’s Greenwood district up until its destruction 100 years ago in the Tulsa race massacre.

Director Deboray Riley Draper and Ashleigh Di Tonto, senior VP of development at producer Trailblazer Studios, spoke to Clive Whittingham about the documentary, how the project was overlooked by TV networks prior to last year’s rise of the Black Lives Matters movement, and how the positive moves the industry has made since can become permanent reforms.

