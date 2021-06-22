Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from the co-founders of RuPaul’s Drag Race producer World of Wonder about drag’s invasion of the mainstream, and the producer of a groundbreaking, low-budget drama from New Zealand about a transgender activist that launched recently on Hulu in the US.

RuPaul’s Drag Race, the competition reality format where talented drag queens design, dance, act and lip-sync for a cash prize, continues to travel the world, with remakes filmed in Thailand, the UK, Netherlands, Canada and, most recently, Spain and a version for Australia/New Zealand.

World of Wonder, the production company co-founded by Randy Barbato and Fenton Bailey in 1991, has used it as the launchpad for a drag media empire, spearheaded by their own subscription streaming service WOW Presents+.

Barbato and Bailey spoke to Nico Franks about the business model behind the streamer, drag as a cultural phenomenon and World of Wonder’s push into documentaries and scripted content.

Rūrangi follows a transgender activist who returns to the remote, politically divided dairy community after a decade, hoping to reconnect with his estranged father, who hasn’t heard from him since before he transitioned.

Created and written by trans activist Cole Meyers and Oliver Page, the project was directed by Max Currie and produced by Craig Gainsborough, who told Nico Franks about how the production took guidance from a trans consultation panel at each stage, from script drafts to the final edit.

