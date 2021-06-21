Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from former EndemolShine Northern Europe chairman Boudewijn Beusmans about his new role as CEO of Dutch prodco NewBe, and from Steve Wynne, CEO of UK indie Strawberry Blond, about getting through the pandemic and what the industry will look like on the other side.

After leaving his role as EndemolShine’s Northern Europe chairman last year in the wake of its merger with Banijay, Boudewijn Beusmans was named CEO of Amsterdam-based production company NewBe earlier this year.

He spoke to Michael Pickard about the strategy behind the streamer-focused and talent-led company and how OTT platforms are changing the television landscape. He also offered his thoughts on the spate of mega-mergers sweeping the industry and how it’s likely to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strawberry Blond is a UK indie behind series including kids’ music show The Playlist for the BBC and archaeological format The Great British Dig for Channel 4.

Launched by CEO Steve Wynne in 2017, the company this year opened a new office in Glasgow. He spoke to Ruth Lawes about how the business has navigated the Covid-19 pandemic, what the industry will look like on the other side and what needs to be done to improve representation of the UK nations and regions on- and off-screen.

