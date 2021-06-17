Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from British writer Jimmy McGovern about his BBC drama Time, starring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, and from Stephen David, CEO of Stephen David Entertainment, about History channel docudrama The Titans That Built America.

Best known for series including Accused and The Street and issue-led films such as Hillsborough and Care, writer Jimmy McGovern returned to the BBC earlier this month for three-part prison drama Time.

He spoke to Michael Pickard about reuniting with actors Sean Bean and Stephen Graham for this ultra-realistic portrayal of British prison life, filming during the Covid-19 pandemic and the importance of the BBC.

Stephen David is founder and CEO of Banijay-owned US prodco Stephen David Entertainment, a company known for docudramas including The Men Who Built America, Sons of Liberty and American Genius.

Its latest series, The Titans That Built America, debuted recently on the History channel in the US and David spoke with Clive Whittingham about the show, how the docudrama genre has evolved and the challenges of producing in lockdown.

