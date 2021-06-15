Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Reinvent International’s Helene Aurø, DR Sales’ Noemi Ferrer, Eccho Rights’ Nicola Söderlund and YLE’s Maria Kivinen about the latest challenges and opportunities facing the Nordic distribution business, as part of C21’s Content Nordics On Demand.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

C21’s Content Nordics On Demand wrapped last week, a virtual event exploring the TV production, broadcast, streaming and distribution sectors across the region through a series of one-on-one interviews, panel discussions and programme premieres.

Leading distributors discussed the latest local and international trends, challenges and opportunities in the market, including the continued success of non-English-language scripted and non-scripted content travelling across the globe.

REinvent International sales and marketing director Helene Aurø, DR Sales executive director Noemi Ferrer, Eccho Rights managing partner Nicola Söderlund and YLE sales manager Maria Kivinen spoke to Ed Waller.

Video versions of all Content Nordics On Demand sessions are available on C21Media.net if you’re a Pro subscriber and there’ll be more from the event on C21FM tomorrow.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com. You can download the audio from the C21 Podcast by CLICKING HERE.