Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Fire Monkey’s Roope Lehtinen, Viafilm’s Anders Tangen, Filmlance International’s Hanne Palmquist and Sagafilm’s Kjartan Thor Thordarson about how leading Nordic drama producers are navigating the region’s shifting scripted landscape, as part of C21’s Content Nordics On Demand.

C21’s Content Nordics On Demand wrapped online last week, a virtual event exploring the TV production, broadcast, streaming and distribution sectors across the region through a series of one-on-one interviews, panel discussions and programme premieres.

Drama producers from the region discussed how they are navigating the current scripted landscape, including the growing influence of streamers increasingly upending traditional distribution models, and how they are retaining control of their projects in this new era.

Fire Monkey co-founder Roope Lehtinen, Viafilm CEO Anders Tangen, Filmlance International CEO Hanne Palmquist and Sagafilm Nordic CEO Kjartan Thor Thordarson spoke to Michael Pickard.

