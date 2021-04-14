Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Keshet International’s Kelly Wright and Passion Distribution’s Tom Burton about the rise of local SVoD services and the alternatives they present to programme sellers and producers as global players proliferate.

The growth of global streamers may have made headlines last year but amidst Covid-triggered lockdowns, local platforms have also been on the rise, offering programme sellers and producers new opportunities and alternative deal structures to those favoured by players with bigger footprints.

Kelly Wright, senior VP of distribution and new business at Israel’s Keshet International, spoke to Ruth Lawes about how she sees these market trends developing and the direction of travel as SVoD and AVoD continue to outpace linear viewing.

Tinopolis-owned UK-based Passion Distribution shops shows including RuPaul’s Drag Race globally and kicked off this year by acquiring an entertainment slate from US cabler Game Show Network, including America Says and Best Ever Trivia Show.

Tom Burton is sales manager for global digital, Australia, New Zealand, English-speaking Canada and the Middle East. He spoke to Ruth Lawes about the evolution of local SVoDs and what this means for distributors in the year ahead.

