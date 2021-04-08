Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Ringside Studios creative director Gub Neal and executive producer Patrick Irwin about establishing the Newen-backed drama label over the past 12 months, and from Banijay Iberia CEO Pilar Blasco about the firm’s recent restructure and the peninsula’s current Covid-19 production protocols.

TF1-owned French production and distribution group Newen launched Ringside Studios, a UK scripted label helmed by former Channel 4 head of drama Gub Neal as creative director, in February last year.

The company was formed through a partnership with packaging specialist DoveTale Media just before the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Neal was reunited with former Box TV, Artists Studio and Far Moor Media exec Patrick Irwin earlier this year when he joined Ringside as executive producer.

The pair spoke to Jonathan Webdale about building up the new business in a time of unprecedented challenges, their ambitions and belief in the long-term viability of high-end TV and recent deals with new outfits Fictionhouse and 44 Drama.

Banijay Iberia this week revealed a revised local management team for Spain and Portugal under the leadership of CEO Pilar Blasco. The new structure follows the integration of Endemol Shine as part of Banijay’s US$2bn takeover of the business last year.

Blasco told Clive Whittingham about these changes, the current state of Covid-19 production protocols in the territory and the growth of Spanish-language drama and entertainment formats on the international stage.

