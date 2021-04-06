Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from comedian Alex Horne, creator of hit UK entertainment format Taskmaster, about how it become an international success story and endured lockdown, and from TVNZ director of content Cate Slater about her efforts to raise the profile of Kiwi output on the global stage.

Taskmaster started out as a stage show from UK comedian Alex Horne at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2010. After making the leap to television, the UK version, made by Avalon, is now in its 11th season airing on Channel 4, having been sold into 94 countries and adapted in territories from the Nordics to New Zealand.

Horne spoke to Nico Franks about Taskmaster’s enduring appeal, how the show kept going throughout the pandemic and the shifting dynamics between TV and online.

Commercially funded public broadcaster TVNZ is working on a major local production push to raise the profile of New Zealand’s content internationally and is seeking more copro opportunities with overseas players.

Director of content Cate Slater spoke with Nico about how the company adapted to the coronavirus pandemic and came out of it the other side thanks to the nation’s successful containment strategy, and how she’s working to build the reach of Kiwi output on the global stage.

