Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Fremantle India MD Aradhana Bola about how the company has navigated the pandemic and the way the market is opening up to overseas players, and Nanni Erben and Gunnar Juncken, joint CEOs at Banijay Germany scripted label MadeFor, discuss their first 12 months in operation.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Aradhana Bola became MD of Fremantle India in 2017 after joining the company in 2012 as a creative director. The firm is best known for local versions of hit formats including Indian Idol, India’s Got Talent and The X Factor India.

Bola spoke to Ruth Lawes about how the company tackled the challenges of producing during the pandemic, how the Indian market is opening up to overseas players and what content audiences in the country want right now.

It’s a year since the launch of German scripted label MadeFor, a business set up by former Wiedemann & Berg execs Nanni Erben and Gunnar Juncken under Endemol Shine, which shortly afterwards became part of Banijay Group.

The two MadeFor joint CEOs spoke to Michael Pickard about that process, how the pandemic changed things, how new streaming platforms are shaking up the television landscape and their focus on “instant fiction.”

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com. You can download the audio from the C21 Podcast by CLICKING HERE.