Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Wipeout executive producer Matt Kunitz about reviving the classic physical gameshow for US cablenet TBS at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, and from Stephen Dunleavy, founder and MD of UK natural history producer Humble Bee Films, about Life in Colour with David Attenborough.

Wipeout returns to TV screens in the US on April 1 after cablenet TBS gave the green light to a revival of the classic physical gameshow format, which has been off-air for six years and before that enjoyed a run of seven seasons on ABC.

Executive producer Matt Kunitz spoke to Clive Whittingham about bringing back the show and the obstacles the producers had to overcome, with filming taking place at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic last year.

UK natural history specialist Humble Bee Films teamed up with Australia’s Sealight Pictures on new three-part documentary Life In Colour with David Attenborough for the BBC and Netflix.

Humble Bee founder and MD Stephen Dunleavy spoke to Clive Whittingham about the show, where natural history sits as streamers pour money into the genre but with Covid restrictions still challenging, and the recent hiring of Icon Films’ Stephen McQuillan to lead international expansion.

