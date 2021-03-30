Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Annie Murray, manager of local content at Sky TV in New Zealand, and Philip Smith, CEO of Auckland-based Great Southern Television, who are both looking for international partners to tap into a new multimillion-dollar fund to support the production of Kiwi stories with audience appeal both at home and away.

Annie Murray looks after local commissions for a host of Sky TV brands in New Zealand, including free-to-air network Prime and streaming service Neon.

With a new NZ$50m production and development fund for content with export potential to play with, she spoke to Nico Franks about how she is looking for international coproducers to provide an extra financing boost to the shows.

Great Southern Television is one of New Zealand’s biggest producers and, owned by Australia’s Seven West Media, is ideally placed to make the most of the production boom happening down under.

CEO Philip Smith is one of Australasia’s most prolific television creators, having come up with more than 50 original television series that have been sold and seen the world over.

He spoke with Nico Franks about how New Zealand is a hotbed of production activity at the moment due to streamers filming their originals in the country, like Amazon and its Lord of the Rings adaptation, and local broadcasters stepping up their Kiwi commissions.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com.