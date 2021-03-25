Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from former Carnival Film & Television exec Jessica Pope about her new role at Swedish production company Mopar Studios and from Alankrita Shrivastava, writer and director of Netflix Indian drama Bombay Begums.

Jessica Pope joined Stockholm-based Mopar Studios at the start of February as creative director and head of development. She was previously exec producer at Downton Abbey maker Carnival Film & Television and before that held senior posts at the BBC and Channel 4.

Mopar has since lined up UK writers Roland Moore and Brendan Foley to develop scripts for its drama slate and Pope spoke to Michael Pickard about taking on her new role and her mission to develop English-language series with a Scandinavian sensibility, capable of travelling the world.

To mark International Women’s Day this month, Netflix released six-part Indian drama Bombay Begums, which charts the personal and professional lives of five women experiencing age, wealth and class divides in modern day Mumbai.

Writer and director Alankrita Shrivastava told Michael Pickard why the growth in the number of working women in India and the multiple pressures they face inspired her to create a local story with global appeal.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com.