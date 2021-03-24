Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Discovery group VP for EMEA and international content Myriam Lopez-Otazu about the launch of Discovery+, and from CuriosityStream’s Devin Emery and Bakori Davis about how they are responding to increased competition in the factual streaming space.

Discovery+, the new streamer from the global factual giant, launched at the start of the year in the US and an international roll-out is underway across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The company has already clocked up 11 million subscribers for the service and Myriam Lopez-Otazu, group VP for EMEA and international content, spoke with Clive Whittingham about how this is informing Discovery’s commissioning strategy, for both linear and streaming, and how to pitch the company ideas.

CuriosityStream was founded five years ago by John Hendricks, the same exec who set up Discovery over three decades ago. The factual-focused streamer is now having to deal with the latter parking its tanks on its lawn.

Chief product officer and exec VP content strategy Devin Emery and MD of international Bakori Davis told Clive Whittingham about this, how the pandemic has affected their originals pipeline and the company’s commissioning strategy for 2021.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com.