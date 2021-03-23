Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from Dynamic Television founder Dan March about the LA-based producer and distributor’s efforts to reach a “broad niche” with sci-fi programming, and from Pulse Films founder Thomas Benski on pushing into non-English-language content.

Dynamic Television is targeting what its founder and managing partner Dan March calls a “broad niche” with its sci-fi and horror programming, peppered with savvy non-English-language acquisitions like the Icelandic drama Trapped.

Nico Franks caught up with March to discuss the impact the rise in streaming is having on audience demand for the kind of horror and sci-fi programming that Dynamic has been very active in since being founded in 2013.

With offices in London, LA, New York, Paris, Berlin and, most recently, Milan, Pulse Films CEO and founder Thomas Benski is setting his sights on expanding the Vice Media-backed production and talent management company’s footprint further.

Looking beyond Hollywood, the push into non-English-language content comes as Gangs of London, its acclaimed action drama produced in association with Sister for Sky Studios, gets set to shoot its second season this year with AMC in the US on board as a coproducer.

Benski spoke to Nico Franks about where Pulse Films is looking to set up next and what opening a new office actually looks like in a pandemic.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day at c21fmradio.com.