Tune in to C21FM today from 10am

Today we hear from TV4 director of acquisitions, formats and development Cathrine Wiernik about the Swedish broadcaster’s first year under Covid-19 and its growing focus on AVoD, and from Media Ranch CEO Sophie Ferron on the changing formats landscape and the firm’s latest incubator initiative.

A year into the global Covid-19 pandemic, the TV industry, like the rest of the world, continues to grapple with the fall-out.

Cathrine Wiernik, director of acquisitions, formats and development for the Nordic and Baltic regions at TV4, spoke with Karolina Kaminska about how the Swedish broadcaster has coped, the challenges and opportunities the situation has opened up, its growing focus on AVoD and the changing value of UK and US programming.

Montreal-based producer-distributor Media Ranch moved to introduce a series of quick-turnaround formats a year ago to meet the needs of buyers looking to emerge swiftly from the Covid-19 crisis.

CEO Sophie Ferron spoke with Ruth Lawes about how the unscripted landscape has changed in the last 12 months, her focus for the year ahead and the latest developments at the company’s French-Canadian format-incubation project Horsepower.

