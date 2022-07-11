Tune in to C21FM to hear Peter Kosminsky discuss The Undeclared War, C4 sale fears

Please wait...
Today on C21FM, writer and director Peter Kosminsky talks about his new Channel 4 and Peacock cyber thriller The Undeclared War and shares his concerns over what the privatisation of the UK public broadcaster would mean.

UK pubcaster Channel 4 and NBCUniversal-owned US streamer Peacock united last year to order a six-part cyber thriller from celebrated director and writer Peter Kosminsky.

The Undeclared War reunited Kosminksy – whose other Channel 4 credits include political dramas The Government Inspector, The Promise and The State – with Playground Entertainment founder Colin Callender, after the pair previously collaborated on the Golden Globe- and Bafta-winning BBC miniseries Wolf Hall.

Kosminksy spoke to Michael Pickard about making this latest series, which debuted on June 30, and his concerns over government plans to privatise C4. The interview was recorded before Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigned as leader of the Conservative Party, which may yet put the brakes on that process.

