Tune in to C21FM to hear from the founders of new Finnish prodco Ilkkas’ Creative Studio

Today we hear from former YLE director Ilkka Rahkonen and Aito Media founder Ilkka Hynninen about their new Finnish production company and international scripted plans.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Aito Media founder Ilkka Hynninen and former YLE director Ilkka Rahkonen joined forces to launch a new Finland-based production company, Ilkkas’ Creative Studio (ICS), earlier this month.

Hynninen co-founded Aito in 2003 and the firm went on to become one of Finland’s biggest prodcos. It was taken over by France’s Lagardère Studios in 2017, with Hynninen moving on to co-found Take Two Studios.

Former YLE and SBS director Rahkonen has worked at the highest level within both commercial and public media. In recent years, he helped facilitate the first US movie shot entirely in Finland in the shape of sci-fi thriller Dual.

Hynninen and Rahkonen – who are ICS chairman/creative director and CEO respectively – spoke to C21FM about the launch of the new company and their international scripted plans.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.