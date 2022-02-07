Tune in to C21FM to hear from SVT’s factual acquisitions chief Mikael Österby

Please wait...
Today we hear from SVT head of factual acquisitions Mikael Österby about the kinds of shows he is looking for and the challenges the Swedish pubcaster faces from international streamers.

Mikael Österby is head of factual acquisitions at SVT, responsible for picking up programming from around the world to feed the Swedish public broadcaster’s linear networks and streaming service.

He spoke to Ruth Lawes about buying not only for SVT but also fellow Scandinavian pubcasters NRK, DR and YLE, as part of a collaboration designed to counter the growing power of international SVoD players.

Österby also talked about what kind of shows he is looking for, those that have proven successful in recent years and why he prefers prebuys over coproductions.

