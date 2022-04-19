Please wait...
Tune in to C21FM to hear from Starstruck creator and star Rose Matafeo

Today we hear from Rose Matafeo, creator and star of BBC and HBO Max comedy series Starstruck, which recently had its second season, about the Avalon romcom and where the genre goes from here.

Starstruck is a comedy about a 20-something New Zealand woman living in London, working in a cinema, who after a one-night stand on New Year’s Eve, discovers she slept with a famous movie star.

Created by and starring Edinburgh Festival award-winning stand-up Rose Matafeo, the first season became a hit for the BBC when it debuted last year and has steadily been building a following worldwide, with HBO Max on board as US partner.

Matafeo spoke to Nico Franks about how Starstruck gained momentum, her love of the romcom genre and where it goes to next.

19-04-2022
