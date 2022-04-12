Tune in to C21FM to hear from S4C’s Siân Doyle and BBCS’s Cecilia Persson

Today we hear from new S4C CEO Siân Doyle about her plans for the Welsh-language public broadcaster and from BBC Studios MD of children’s Cecilia Persson on the UK pubcaster’s new approach to making kids’ shows.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Siân Doyle was appointed CEO of Welsh-language public broadcaster S4C at the beginning of this year with the UK government granting the organisation extra funding from the BBC’s licence fee shortly after.

Doyle was at MipTV in Cannes last week and spoke to Karolina Kaminska about how this boost would allow S4C to fulfil its ambition of delivering high-quality content in Welsh to the widest possible audience, working with international partners.

The BBC last year announced plans to merge its in-house children’s production unit into its commercial arm, BBC Studios, as part of efforts to build new global brands within the BBC and on third-party platforms.

BBC Children’s Production, maker of shows such as Blue Peter, My Mum Tracy Beaker and Something Special, transferred to BBC Studios this month and former WarnerMedia exec Cecilia Persson joined as MD of the division recently.

She spoke with Karolina about the changes and the ways in which she’s looking to work with external partners.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.