Tune in to C21FM to hear from Noah Media’s John McKenna and Gabriel Clarke

Today we hear from John McKenna and Gabriel Clarke, co-founders of UK indie Noah Media Group, about the growing global demand for sports documentaries and the benefits of the direct-to-consumer approach.

UK indie Noah Media Group is behind a string of acclaimed sports documentaries including Netflix’s Bobby Robson: More than a Manager, Amazon’s The Edge and Steve McQueen: The Man & Le Mans.

More recently, the firm teamed up with the BBC and Virgin Media Ireland on feature doc Finding Jack Charlton and with France’s Federation Entertainment on the series Arsène Wenger: Invincible for Canal+.

Co-founders John McKenna and Gabriel Clarke spoke to Ruth Lawes about the growing global demand for sports documentaries and the benefits of the direct-to-consumer approach.

