Tune in to C21FM to hear from Nik Emir Din about streaming service Qalbox

Today we hear from Nik Emir Din, co-CEO of Bitsmedia, the Singapore-based tech company behind new streaming service Qalbox, which is busy buying programming catering to Muslim audiences.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

A new streaming service celebrating Muslim identities and cultures is busy stocking up on content from international distributors ahead of its launch in October.

Qalbox comes from Singapore-based Bitsmedia and has been snapping up programming recently from the likes of UK-based Espresso, Autentic in Germany and Lucky You in France.

Co-CEO Nik Emir Din spoke to Nico Franks about the development of the new streamer, the kinds of shows it’s continuing to acquire and its plans to invest in original content.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.