Please wait...
Please wait...

TRENDING SHOWS ON C21 SEE MORE C21SCREENINGS

Tune in to C21FM to hear from Nik Emir Din about streaming service Qalbox

Today we hear from Nik Emir Din, co-CEO of Bitsmedia, the Singapore-based tech company behind new streaming service Qalbox, which is busy buying programming catering to Muslim audiences.

Tune in to C21FM by CLICKING HERE.

Nik Emir Din

A new streaming service celebrating Muslim identities and cultures is busy stocking up on content from international distributors ahead of its launch in October.

Qalbox comes from Singapore-based Bitsmedia and has been snapping up programming recently from the likes of UK-based Espresso, Autentic in Germany and Lucky You in France.

Co-CEO Nik Emir Din spoke to Nico Franks about the development of the new streamer, the kinds of shows it’s continuing to acquire and its plans to invest in original content.

C21FM is live 24/7, with a block of interviews starting at 10am BST every day HERE.

C21 reporter 12-09-2022 ©C21Media
Please wait...

TRENDING STORIES

Lifetime orders two more movies based on Ann Rule crime books for 2023
WBD CFO defends show axes, prepares for third-party licensing, FAST ramp-up
Amazon hires A+E Networks, HBO Asia alums for Prime Video, Freevee
Kids veteran Bob Higgins leaves Boat Rocker to head Trustbridge Global outfit
Ellipse Animation creates spin-off series Trotro & Zaza, shops Dreamland